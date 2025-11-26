Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 16,049 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,049 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 73,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVLG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CVLG opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $268.84 million for the quarter.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.