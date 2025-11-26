Kennondale Capital Management LLC Sells 94,551 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. $ALDX

Kennondale Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,551 shares during the quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. King Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.79. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

