Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on December 11th

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Flex LNG has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1%per year over the last three years. Flex LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 137.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Flex LNG to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.5%.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

Flex LNG Stock Down 0.0%

FLNG opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. Flex LNG has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.67.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 27.84%.The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex LNG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.