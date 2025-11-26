Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Camden National Corporation $CAC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. Camden National Corporation has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $703.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.24%.The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Camden National from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $45.00 target price on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

