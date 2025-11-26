Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Limbach were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,220,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 184,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.06. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $802.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. Limbach had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Limbach from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Limbach from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

