CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in CBIZ by 243.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBIZ currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $90.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $693.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

