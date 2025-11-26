Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Simmons First National (SFNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) recently:

11/24/2025 – Simmons First National had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Simmons First National was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – Simmons First National was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/17/2025 – Simmons First National had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Simmons First National was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/8/2025 – Simmons First National was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2025 – Simmons First National was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

10/28/2025 – Simmons First National is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Simmons First National had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Simmons First National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Simmons First National had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Simmons First National had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is -29.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $150,036.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,090.88. This trade represents a 8.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Garner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $52,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,612.70. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

