Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a current ratio of 46.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
