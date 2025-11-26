Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a current ratio of 46.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%.The firm had revenue of $242.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

