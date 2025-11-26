Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,123 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,647 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 73,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,256 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,400,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 196.0% in the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 164,188 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 108,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 146,326 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $294,004.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 347,501 shares in the company, valued at $14,379,591.38. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara E. Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $108,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,935.02. This represents a 23.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

