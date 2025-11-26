Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.77 per share, with a total value of $100,662.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,118.76. This trade represents a 5.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.33.

Alamo Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of ALG stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.29 and a 52-week high of $233.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average is $202.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

