Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 118.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,599,000 after acquiring an additional 487,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 77.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 785,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 341,517 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 448.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 396,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 324,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 180.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 220,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $11,430,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

