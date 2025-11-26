Zacks Research Forecasts Masimo’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Masimo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MASI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.64. Masimo has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 176.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

