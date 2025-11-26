Noble Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CDRO

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg in a report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDRO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Codere Online Luxembourg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Codere Online Luxembourg from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 30.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 555,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 130,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 312,664 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 366,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

