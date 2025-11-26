Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ooma Q1 Earnings

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Ooma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Alliance Global Partners analyst B. Kinstlinger expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ooma from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Ooma has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $324.38 million, a PE ratio of -167.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 77,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ooma by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ooma by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 513,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 19,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $247,555.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 688,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,167.65. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $94,548.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,519.08. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

