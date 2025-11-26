Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Get Navan alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NAVN

Navan Stock Down 2.4%

About Navan

NASDAQ:NAVN opened at $14.93 on Monday. Navan has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.75.

(Get Free Report)

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.