The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research cut shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

RMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The RMR Group stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $152.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 55.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 76,991 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $801,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

