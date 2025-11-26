Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 56,992 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 56,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $55,852.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,314,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,551.04. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Luke Evnin sold 27,297 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $25,113.24.

On Friday, November 21st, Luke Evnin sold 41,287 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $34,268.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Luke Evnin sold 26,411 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $23,505.79.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Luke Evnin sold 42,566 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $40,012.04.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Luke Evnin sold 33,776 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $31,411.68.

On Monday, November 17th, Luke Evnin sold 36,621 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $34,789.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Luke Evnin sold 39,560 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,790.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Luke Evnin sold 58,372 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $57,204.56.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Luke Evnin sold 26,101 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $28,450.09.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Luke Evnin sold 35,818 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $40,832.52.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

