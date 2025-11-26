TSHA FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report released on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price target on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 3.8%

TSHA opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $646,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,797.97. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,293,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 293,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

