Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MATW FY2026 Earnings

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matthews International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $318.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.79 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MATW. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MATW

Matthews International Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of MATW opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 55.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 45.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 187.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 51.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -129.11%.

About Matthews International

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.