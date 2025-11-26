Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2025 – Diebold Nixdorf had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Diebold Nixdorf had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Diebold Nixdorf had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Diebold Nixdorf was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Diebold Nixdorf had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Diebold Nixdorf had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Diebold Nixdorf was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Diebold Nixdorf had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Diebold Nixdorf was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Diebold Nixdorf had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 38,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $2,340,897.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,968,398 shares in the company, valued at $358,581,351.84. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

