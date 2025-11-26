A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory Roberts Sells 3,883 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Roberts sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $104,724.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,607.94. The trade was a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $654.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.66). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15,414.3% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson set a $34.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.