Barrington Research Has Negative View of Copart Q2 Earnings

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Copart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Copart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 1,233,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 58,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $7,158,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Copart by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock worth $15,873,689. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

