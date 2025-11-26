Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez Sells 1,000 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,043.36. The trade was a 27.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Popular Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $720.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.95 million. Popular had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BPOP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 60,701 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 33.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 4.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.