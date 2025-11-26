Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Insider Brett Moyer Sells 28,594 Shares of Stock

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $69,769.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,089,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,333.24. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of Datavault AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $52,301.60.

Datavault AI Stock Performance

Shares of DVLT stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.48. Datavault AI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datavault AI ( NASDAQ:DVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 94.61% and a negative net margin of 1,309.82%. Analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

