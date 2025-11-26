Energy Transfer LP $ET Position Trimmed by RK Capital Management LLC FL

RK Capital Management LLC FL lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.0% of RK Capital Management LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC FL’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 94,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74,050 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 126.7% in the second quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 100,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $930,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 275,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 738,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.4%

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.40%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 104,577,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,593,760.85. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

