RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 133.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,242.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,734.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 133,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,096,400. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total transaction of $2,253,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,633,303.38. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

