RK Capital Management LLC FL Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November $UNOV

RK Capital Management LLC FL bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 107,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November accounts for 0.0% of RK Capital Management LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $822,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.