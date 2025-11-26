Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENLT. Wall Street Zen lowered Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.60%.The business had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,584,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,143,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 259.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 189,676 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,247,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,986,000 after buying an additional 173,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth $3,608,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

