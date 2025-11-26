Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma Acquires 50,000 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,556,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,120,383.50. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 80,408 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $340,125.84.

On Monday, November 24th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 27,067 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $117,741.45.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 30,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $132,544.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 35,780 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $151,349.40.

On Monday, November 17th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 126,126 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $530,990.46.

On Friday, November 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 77,412 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $334,419.84.

On Thursday, November 13th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 22,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,531.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,365.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $68,314.41.

On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $208,303.02.

GTE opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,303,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 131,818 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,500,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 625,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 897.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 311,761 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

