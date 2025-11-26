Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma Acquires 50,000 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,556,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,120,383.50. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 80,408 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $340,125.84.
- On Monday, November 24th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 27,067 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $117,741.45.
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 30,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $132,544.00.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 35,780 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $151,349.40.
- On Monday, November 17th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 126,126 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $530,990.46.
- On Friday, November 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 77,412 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $334,419.84.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 22,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,531.00.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,365.92.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $68,314.41.
- On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $208,303.02.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
GTE opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.