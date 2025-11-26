Lauer Wealth LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up 5.1% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.