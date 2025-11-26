Lauer Wealth LLC Acquires 27,800 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Lauer Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. UiPath accounts for 1.0% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UiPath by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in UiPath by 13.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in UiPath by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on UiPath and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATH

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $678,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,288,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,378,975.95. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,544.72. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock worth $34,094,875. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.