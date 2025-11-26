Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC Has $34.13 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,374 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 54.4% of Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $34,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NU by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NU by 6.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,526,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 93,205 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 15.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 107,406 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NU opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

