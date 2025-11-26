Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 28,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 199.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of GDYN opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $740.89 million, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDYN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Grid Dynamics

About Grid Dynamics

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.