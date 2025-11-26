Evergy Inc. $EVRG Stock Position Raised by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up about 0.6% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

