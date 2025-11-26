Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL Stock Holdings Reduced by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 350,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $118.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of WAL stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $95.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,127,566. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

