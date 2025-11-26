RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 62.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,211 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waystar by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,133,000 after buying an additional 1,011,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waystar by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 309,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Waystar by 9,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.64. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In other news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $3,405,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 583,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,201.30. The trade was a 12.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $674,806.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 354,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,190.88. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,496,181 shares of company stock worth $176,259,453. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waystar Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.