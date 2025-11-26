RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 62.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,211 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waystar by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,133,000 after buying an additional 1,011,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waystar by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 309,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Waystar by 9,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,337 shares in the last quarter.
Waystar Stock Performance
Shares of Waystar stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.64. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $48.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAY
Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar
In other news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $3,405,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 583,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,201.30. The trade was a 12.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $674,806.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 354,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,190.88. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,496,181 shares of company stock worth $176,259,453. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Waystar Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.