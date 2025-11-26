RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 175.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,823,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $322.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $342.11.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

