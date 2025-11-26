Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Outlook for A Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on A. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,200. The trade was a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,997,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,012,086,000 after buying an additional 589,219 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,560,964,000 after buying an additional 1,273,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,990,000 after acquiring an additional 433,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,319,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,137,000 after acquiring an additional 115,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,357,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,043,000 after acquiring an additional 582,093 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

