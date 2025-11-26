Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Takes Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 168.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Itron by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Itron by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $53,370.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,987.93. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $36,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,066.82. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,971 shares of company stock worth $286,731. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $581.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

