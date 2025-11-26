Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 34,878 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,878 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day moving average of $183.19.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at $175,534,477.59. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.