Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 122.0% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 83.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.32.
Waste Connections Stock Up 1.9%
Waste Connections stock opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.27 and a twelve month high of $201.66.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.
Insider Transactions at Waste Connections
In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
