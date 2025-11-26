Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amentum had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Amentum’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amentum has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amentum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amentum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Amentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.