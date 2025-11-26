Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.700- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 8.2%

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 52.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 391,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 135,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $269,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

