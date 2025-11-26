Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0%

Lam Research stock opened at $151.93 on Monday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $167.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

