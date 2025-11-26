Contrasting Currenc Group (CURR) & Its Peers

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Currenc Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Currenc Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Currenc Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $46.44 million -$39.47 million -3.11 Currenc Group Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 70.41

Currenc Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 Currenc Group Competitors 269 269 217 3 1.94

This is a summary of current ratings for Currenc Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Currenc Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.74%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 222.03%. Given Currenc Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Currenc Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -84.72% N/A -34.02% Currenc Group Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Currenc Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Currenc Group has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group’s rivals have a beta of -0.09, suggesting that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Currenc Group rivals beat Currenc Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Currenc Group

(Get Free Report)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Currenc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currenc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.