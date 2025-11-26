Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Waters worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,410,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,653,000 after buying an additional 138,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 416,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,606,000 after acquiring an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,112,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,897,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $412.54 on Wednesday. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.13 and a 200 day moving average of $329.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.57.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

