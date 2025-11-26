Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Bought by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,594,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 220,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,906,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8%

VUG stock opened at $484.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.73 and a 200-day moving average of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

