GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 52.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,589,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $571.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.10. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $710.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.