Richmond Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 150.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,583 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 4.8% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $22,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

