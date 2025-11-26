Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $25,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 590.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $200.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.02.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

